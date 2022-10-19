The parents took their son to a fire station and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else's care

CONCOW, Calif. — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said.

The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

“The child was acting lethargic and showing symptoms of opioid poisoning,” the office said.

A helicopter with Enloe Medical Center in nearby Chico flew to the rural community and medics gave naloxone to the child who responded to the overdose medication, authorities said.

The child was flown to Enloe Medical Center in nearby Chico for treatment and has been in the care of professionals from the Butte County Children Services Division since his release, the office said.

Detectives served a search warrant at a trailer where they believe the child ingested fentanyl and found methamphetamine in the home and a small amount of fentanyl in the parents' vehicle, authorities said.

They arrested the couple on child endangerment and possession of controlled substances charges, the office said.