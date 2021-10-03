2 suspects at large following shooting involving deputy in west Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for two men who ran from deputies following an assault.

SAN ANTONIO — Deputies are searching for two suspects after an assaulting a deputy Sunday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BSCO said they were called out to 200 block of Coriander Bend around 7:15 a.m. after someone called 911 and said 'send the police' with no further details.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with three men but one of them was bleeding from the head, BCSO said.

As the deputy was exiting his patrol vehicle, one of the suspects jumped into car and sped off.

Two deputies went after the car but when one of the deputies went to make a u-turn, the suspect used their vehicle to t-boned one of the patrol vehicles, BSCO said. Another deputy then fired at the suspect's car.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in nearby neighborhood, but the suspects were not there. Three guns were found, but BSCO said they are not sure if they are stolen.

The search for the suspects has been concentrated in nearby wooded area, BCSO said.