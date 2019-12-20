Two pet dogs were killed in a house fire on the city's north side Friday, according to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

More than a dozen emergency units rushed to the fire on Hunter's Spring around 2:45 p.m. The fire appears to have started in the home's garage of the single-family home, according to SAFD spokesperson Joe Arrington. Several oxygen tanks and welding equipment were stored in the space, which caused numerous explosions as the fire swelled.

The homeowner left the home shortly before the fire and was uninjured in the fire.

The house is a total loss, according to Chief Hood. Crews are currently still working to extinguish the fire.

