2 men injured after being shot at intersection, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were shot while sitting at an intersection Friday night, police say.

San Antonio Police responded to the intersection of W.W. White Road and East Houston Street when they received a call about two shooting victims located in the 4600 block of Lavender Lane.

Police said the victims were sitting at the intersection when another car pulled up and someone started shooting. The driver was shot in the arm and leg and the front seat passenger was shot in the head. A woman who was in the backseat was not injured.

Both of the shooting victims were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center --- one in stable condition, the other in critical condition.