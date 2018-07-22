BOERNE, Texas — Two Boerne men are facing multiple felony drug possession and delivery charges after a police investigation earlier this month.

On the morning of July 8, officers with the Boerne Police Department were dispatched to the Walmart on South Main for a male subject possibly asleep inside his car in the parking lot with the engine running. The car was described as a late model black Honda passenger car.

When officers arrived and questioned 21-year-olds Neil McLean and Brian Boyar, they say the men were clearly nervous and evasive with their responses.

Boyar was wanted out of another jurisdiction for Possession of a Controlled Substance. McLean made several furtive movements into his pockets and reached into the vehicle after being told to stop, officers said. McLean was detained and a large amount of U.S. currency was located on his person. One of the officers noticed drug paraphernalia, typically used in the distribution of narcotics, in plain view inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded over $10,000 cash, a usable amount of cocaine and more evidence of narcotics distribution.

After interviewing the men, enough probable cause was developed to obtain a search warrant for McLean’s apartment. A search of the apartment yielded 87 grams of Cocaine, 74.5 grams of Methamphetamines, 7.1 pounds of Marijuana, 2 handguns and over $10,000 cash. The narcotics have an estimated street value of well over $100,000.00. Both Boyar and McLean were charged for multiple possession and delivery charges ranging in felony amounts.

Boerne Police shared the news of this incident on Facebook, later adding, "Since this post, there has been some questions about the charges that were filed. McLean was charged with possession of controlled substance PG1 in Kendall County. Multiple charges for both subjects are pending the filing process in Bexar County."

