SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating the deaths of two men who were killed in what police suspect was a driveby on the city's eastside.

According to preliminary information, an officer near the 650 block of S Rio Grande Street heard about 15 to 20 gunshots nearby before receiving several calls for shots fired.

The officer drive around the area and into the Springview Manor Apartment complex and found a black SUV "shot up" with two men dead inside of the car.

Police said it appeared the men were ambushed. Other vehicles in the parking lot were also hit. No witnesses were at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.