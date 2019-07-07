SAN ANTONIO — A trip to the store turned frightening and dangerous Sunday afternoon. Two women were hurt after a security guard’s gun went off. It happened at about 3:30 p.m. on the city’s southwest side.

According to SAPD Sgt. Ralph Salazar, a security guard was walking outside with shopping carts, trying to put them back in the rack. As he was pushing the carts, his belt came open. His gun fell to the ground and a shot went off and hit the ground. “What we're thinking now is it ricocheted and hit two women that were shopping,” Salazar said.

Police believe the women were not hit by a bullet, but by shrapnel. Their injuries are not life-threatening, officials believe. The women, who police say are in their late 50s or early 60s, were taken to a hospital. A witness said the women were hit in the back.

“We were standing and talking right by the trash can when the guard passed with his carts,” a witness said. “We heard the gun. We got scared. One lady got hit in the back, and the other in the back.”

Officials took the gun from the security guard as part of the investigation. It’s unclear if charges will be filed. “Right now, it's probably an accidental shooting,” Salazar said.

