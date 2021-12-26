Two people sent to hospital following rollover in Round Rock

The crash happened on northbound Interstate 35, near IKEA.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Two people were injured in a rollover collision in Round Rock on Sunday afternoon, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

RRPD responded to the incident around 1 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35, near IKEA. The two who were injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Traffic was diverted to the frontage road at northbound Exit 256. I-35 was reopened to traffic soon after, officials said.

Rollover collision on northbound IH 35 near the IKEA. Traffic being diverted to the frontage road at NB exit 256 (Old Settlers Blvd). — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) December 26, 2021