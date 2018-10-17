SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on the southwest side overnight, according to San Antonio Police.

SAPD said four masked men broke into the victims' apartment in the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road around 2:30 am Wednesday.

Investigators said a fight broke out and gunshots were fired. David Escobedo, a 51-year-old man was killed.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the neck and shoulder. He was transported to University Hospital after emergency crews arrived.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV, investigators said.

30-year-old Jose Sanchez was arrested Thursday morning after he was caught stealing from a retail store near 410 and Military. When officers arrived, they found he was in possession of narcotics and had an active murder warrant. He will be charged with murder, police said.

A second person was also arrested Thursday afternoon.

