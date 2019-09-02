SAN ANTONIO — A man and woman were arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched for nearly 30 miles.

We're told they got the vehicle in a carjacking in Castroville at about 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Castrovile police spotted the vehicle and that's when chase started, reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Troopers and Bexar County deputies joined the pursuit. The suspects exited Highway 90 and got on Loop 1604 to Highway 151. San Antonio police began to assist on Highway 151 as the suspects got onto 410 and headed north.

The car finally stopped on I-10 and Cherry Ridge after running over spikes.

Officers said the man ran from the vehicle, crossed the east and westbound lanes of 410 and ran towards an apartment complex off of Oakdale. Officers spotted him hiding in a bush and took him into custody.

He is facing several charges from aggravated assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The woman who was with him stayed in the car and was also taken into custody. Other charges against both suspects are pending, authorities said.