'It's my first home and I lost it' | Man loses everything after large apartment fire in west Houston

Eighty firefighters were called out to the 2-alarm fire at Woodtrail Apartment Homes in the Westchase area.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Eighty firefighters were needed to put out a fire that destroyed dozens of apartment units in the Westchase area Monday morning.

The fire was finally put out, but crews are still at the scene monitoring for hot spots after the fire, which could be seen from miles away, ripped through the building within minutes.

"It was so fast," Manuel Nava said. "Within 10, 15 minutes, everything was engulfed in flames."

Officials say at least 16 units were destroyed. Nava was among those who woke up to the sound of glass cracking, only to realize he lost everything.

"I literally walked out to my balcony and I could see the fire coming out of the window," Nava said. "It was right next to our bedroom and I told my girl, grabbed our dog and we got out and started hitting everybody's door to get out."

After making sure his neighbors were OK, Nava, whose birthday is today, says the reality of what happened to them hit hard.

"Basically, just starting from zero all over again," Nava said. "This is my first apartment and I just turned 23 today...like I said, it's my first home and I lost it."

Despite everything, fortunately no one was hurt, including the firefighters battling the intense flames through the brutal heat.

Officials made sure they had plenty of water and manpower, so crews could rotate out as needed.

As for the victims who lost their homes, the Red Cross will be helping them.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.