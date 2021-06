If you have any information about this missing vehicle, you are urged to contact The Floresville Police Department.

FLORESVILLE, Texas — The Floresville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a stolen 1935 Chevrolet sedan.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen from a private property in Floresville. Authorities posted photos of the classic car, along with the license plate:

If you have any information about this missing vehicle, you are urged to contact The Floresville Police Department.

See the full Facebook post here: