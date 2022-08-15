19-year-old man in serious condition after being struck by SUV while crossing street

Police are still looking for the driver of the SUV that struck him.

SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old man is in serious condition after being struck by an SUV while crossing the street on the southwest side of town.

It happened Sunday evening around 10:07 p.m. at the intersection of Kirk Place and Frio City Rd.

Police said the man was crossing the street when a dark colored SUV ran into him male and then kept driving.

He was conscious when EMS arrived, and was taken to BAMC in stable condition with serious injuries.

Police are still searching for the vehicle at this time.

The incident is under investigation, but information is limited.

No other Injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

