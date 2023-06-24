19-year-old shot in arm and leg at gas station near Southtown

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Cevallos, near South Laredo and I-35, around 9:17 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm in an incident late Friday night near Southtown.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Cevallos, near South Laredo and I-35, around 9:17 p.m.

A police officer on the scene said surveillance video shows the victim park next to another vehicle at a Shell gas station parking lot. At some point, a man got out of the second car and leaned into the passenger's window and shot the victim two times, police said.

The suspect then got back in his vehicle and took off from the parking lot. The victim was shot in the leg and arm. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the 19-year-old victim is not cooperating with police and no arrests have been made.

MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.