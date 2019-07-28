SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Adult Detention Center Annex, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. She was taken to the hospital where she was put on life support.

The incident took place on Saturday around 11 p.m. when a unit officer was conducting a face-to-face observation check, said BCSO.

Deputies and medical staff reportedly responded to the incident and began performing life-saving measures.

The San Antonio Fire Department was dispatched to the annex for further treatment. She was taken to the hospital where she was put on life support.

The teenager was booked in the Detention Center on July 6 for "Terroristic Threats on Family," which is a Class A Misdemeanor.

BCSO has not released further details, other than they are investigating the situation.