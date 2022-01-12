18-year-old found dead from single gunshot wound to the back

Police are saying they don't have a description of the suspect but that they are still investigating.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead Thursday morning after a drive-by shooting at a west-side apartment, police say.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Callaghan near Moondance.

San Antonio police say a family member heard gun shots, then found the teen dead about 30 minutes after the incident. The victim was alone, while the others lived next door.

The apartment is like a small duplex with two units side by side with family members living on both sides.

The 18-year-old was found shot in his lower back. First responders tried to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Callaghan and Moondance were closed for some time as officers continued their investigation.

Police are saying they don't have a description of the suspect, but that they are still investigating.

All police know is that someone drove up to the home and shot at it multiple times, hitting the man one time, then drove off. A sergeant added that the house had been a target in the past week.

This is a developing story.

