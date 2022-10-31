Big rig crashes, rolls over; drivers rush to render aid as crews respond

It's unclear how the crash happened as no other vehicles were said to be involved.

SAN ANTONIO — Drivers who saw an 18-wheeler rolled over near Braunig Lake attempted to help the man trapped inside before crews arrived to help.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Monday on Interstate 37 and Donop Road.

The San Antonio Police Department said it was the passing drivers who pulled over to attempt to render air to the big rig driver who couldn't get out because the truck had rolled over on its side.

Crews with the San Antonio Fire Department arrived to assist, and they were able to get the man out of the 18-wheeler. The driver reportedly refused to go to the hospital. There are no charges pending as DWI is not suspected.

It's unclear how the crash happened as no other vehicles were said to be involved. There were no road closures as the crash happened on the side of the road.