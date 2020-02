SAN ANTONIO — The Cibolo Police Department is asking the public to avoid the railroad tracks at FM 78 and Country Lane after a 18-wheeler was struck by a train.

Cibolo police tweeted a photo, description of the incident around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday:

This morning an 18 wheeler high centered on the railroad tracks at FM78 / Country Lane and was struck by a train. Please avoid the area if possible as cleanup will take some time. No injuries reported at this time. #cibolotraffic