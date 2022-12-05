Driver of 18-wheeler loses control; big rig flips over on San Antonio highway

The truck was reportedly carrying onions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The driver of an 18-wheeler lost control, causing the big rig to flip over, authorities told KENS 5.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday on the I-10 and I-35 interchange, better known as the "Finesilver Curve."

This is not the first time a crash has taken place here, despite the 25 MPH sign, also warning drivers to slow down.

The truck was reportedly carrying onions. Crews told KENS 5 around 4:30 a.m. that the cleanup process would take about three hours.