18-wheeler crashes off highway, lands on lower level 13 feet below

Police said the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A semi crashed off of I-10 at Culebra and fell onto the lower level 13 feet below, officials said.

The crash happened Thursday morning when the truck hit a guardrail, then went over the railing before it landed.

Police didn't have further details about what caused the vehicle to leave the overpass.

Police say they expected the roadway to reopen by 1 p.m.

