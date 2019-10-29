SAN ANTONIO — Update: Highway 35 East will be shut down until further notice due to an accident involving two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck near the Frio and Atascosa county line.

Three EMS units have responded to the scene, according to the Dilley Fire Department.

An 18-wheeler crash on I-35 in Medina County has resulted in the closure of all southbound mainlanes between SH 132 and FM 3175 according to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being diverted to SH 132 and back to the frontage road through Lytle.

The closure is expected to last at least two hours.

No further information is available at this time.

TxDOT/Twitter