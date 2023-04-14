18-wheeler carrying thousands of pounds of onions crashes; part of I-35 shut down

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-wheeler carrying thousands of pounds of onions crashed on I-35, which led to part of the highway being shut down.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday on I-35 near O'Connor Road.
Authorities said the 80,000 pound big rig rear ended a dump truck at a high rate of speed, leading to the spill. The driver of the dump truck was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but they are expected to be okay. The big rig driver was not injured, San Antonio police said.
A sergeant told KENS 5 that the best case scenario is that the scene is cleared by 7 a.m. on Friday. SAPD said the cleanup is going to be a lengthy process as first, they need to unload all of the onions, then detach the trailer from the rig and haul those away.
And finally, they'll have to clean up the oil and debris that spilled.