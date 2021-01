Authorities are working to clear the roadway.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-wheeler carrying honeybees flipped over near downtown, and the San Antonio Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday on Intestate 10 West at the Y Fine Silver Curve.

Authorities said the truck was carrying honeybees. No injuries have been reported as of now, but crews are having to deal with large swarms of bees.