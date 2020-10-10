18-wheeler rollover accident leaves trail of broken mason jars on I-35

The cab of the 18-wheeler also caught fire as a result of the accident.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Crews in New Braunfels are spending much of Saturday morning cleaning up a rollover accident that resulted in a large number of mason jars spilling across I-35.

New Braunfels Police were called out to an 18-wheeler rollover accident on I-35 in the area of Hwy 46 South around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to a spokesperson with NBPD, the 18-wheeler was hauling empty mason jars when the crash occurred.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At one point, the cab of the 18-wheeler caught fire as well but was quickly extinguished.

A post on social media from the department stated that the 18-wheeler fell across the center barrier, causing the trailer to split in half. The accident also knocked over a large light pole.