18 people in truck arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in Atascosa County, officials say

Officials say the driver of the stolen truck was a 16-year-old who is now facing human smuggling charges.

SAN ANTONIO — Eighteen people were arrested in a suspected human smuggling operation following a pursuit in Atascosa County on Monday morning, officials say.

It started around 7 a.m. when LaSalle County deputies and Border Patrol followed a stolen F250 truck into Atascosa County.

Atascosa County deputies joined in on the pursuit. Before the truck reached Jourdanton, it went south on Highway 321 to Bluntzer Road, south on CR 325, north on CR 323 and back to FM 1332, officials said.

Fifteen suspected migrants got out of the truck but were quickly apprehended before the truck continued on and crashed through a fence on private property, officials said. Sometime during the continued pursuit, a female occupant was dropped off and apprehended by deputies, officials said.

In a pasture, deputies caught up with the truck and apprehended the driver. A front seat passenger fled on foot, but was also apprehended, officials said.

Officials said they believe all 18 occupants including minors were taken into custody. They believe one of the minors was the driver. They will be charged with Smuggling Humans and Evading Arrest, authorities say.