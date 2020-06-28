18-month-old baby missing after canoe tips over on Guadalupe River

Authorities say a dive team is on the way after a child went missing when a canoe flipped over north of Kerrville in Kerr County.

Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said his deputies are searching the area after someone reported that a child was lost when a canoe tipped over. Witnesses in the area say the child is said to be about 18 months old.

Hierholzer says a dive team is on the way to the site from Kerrville.