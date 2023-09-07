17-year-old shot during robbery along the River Walk

SAPD said the suspect shot the victim once on Saturday night and ran off. The victim is expected to be okay.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager walking along the River Walk was shot Saturday night after investigators said he refused to give up his money and wallet during a robbery.

San Antonio police said the 17-year-old walked himself to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It happened around 9:30 p.m. near Dallas St.

They said the man went up to the teen, demanding his money and cell phone. When the teen refused, the man attempted to hit him with a small black handgun, causing the teen to fall.

Police said the man shot the teen one time and ran off.

Rebeca Nelson lives in San Antonio. She said she would walk around downtown day and night and never had any issues with safety.

“For me, I say it’s surprising because I haven’t actually seen anything or experienced it myself,” Nelson said.

Jeanette Perez and her family were visiting San Antonio for the first time this weekend. They said they are going to be extra cautious after hearing about the incident.

“You just have to be aware of your surroundings because it’s just crazy nowadays,” Perez said.

Investigators have not found a suspected shooter.

“They got away with it once, they are probably going to do it again to another person,” Nelson said.

