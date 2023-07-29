17-year-old recovering after being shot in leg

It happened on Blanco Road near Jackson Keller around 10 p.m. Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the leg late Friday night.

Police say the boy and his friend were getting out of a car around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex on Blanco Road near Jackson Keller north of downtown when they heard gunshots.

Police say the two friends heard the gunshots and ran towards an apartment.

That's when the victim realized he had been shot.

The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his calf.

Police are still trying to figure out where the shots came from and who fired them. The victim and his friend did not see where the rounds of gunfire originated.



No other injuries were reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

