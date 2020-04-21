SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old girl has died after being shot on the north side Monday night, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting took place in the 8200 block of Broadway Street.

The teenager, who has not been identified, was taken to University Hospital after the shooting took place. She later died from her injuries.

Police interviewed two witnesses and a suspect vehicle was towed for further investigation. No arrests have been reported.

