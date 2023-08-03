17-year-old boy shot twice in his legs in drive-by shooting on east side, police say

Police say the victim and his friend are both saying they did not recognize the shooter or vehicle he was in.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager was shot twice in his legs in an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday night on the east side of town, police say.

Police responded around 10:39 p.m. to the 2000 block of Burnet Street near N. Walters Street for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with two gunshot wounds to his legs.

He was taken to BAMC for his injuries in unknown condition.

Police say that the teen and another younger boy were just hanging out on the street when a dark colored Charger pulled up and fired off multiple rounds in their direction, hitting the teen in his legs.

Officers say that the two did not recognize the car or the person driving it.

The young man with the victim was detained by police for additional questioning.

No additional injuries were reported, and the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

