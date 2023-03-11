17-year-old arrested after photo shows teen posing with firearm on social media, BCSO says

Officials say it was later determined that the student in the photo was not on campus.

SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old male has been arrested after a photo circulating on social media appeared to be a student posing with a handgun inside Brennan H.S. restroom, according to Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies immediately responded to the school and began working with NISD Police to determine if the student was on campus.

Officials said the teen was not on campus but located a barbershop on the 100 block of Whitewood.

Deputies arrived at the barbershop where the student was arrested and wearing the same clothes seen in the photo, BCSO says.

Deputies also discovered he was in possession of the same firearm seen in the photo.