SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department reported 16-year-old Briana Faith Simpson missing early Sunday.

Police say Briana was last seen in the 5500 block of N Loop 1604 West Saturday evening.

She's about 5'5" with blonde hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing her Topgolf work uniform consisting of a black short sleeve polo shirt and black leggings.

Police say that Briana has braces on her top and bottom teeth and scars on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

