16-year-old Clark High School student hit by vehicle in front of campus

The student, who police say is a teenage girl, was conscious and taken to a local hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old Clark High School student was hit by a vehicle in front of the campus, Northside Independent School District said.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on DeZavala Road.

The student, who police say is a teenage girl, was conscious and taken to a local hospital. A campus administrator reportedly accompanied her in the transport.

Spokesperson for NISD Barry Perez told KENS 5 he does not have an update on her condition.

"The school made contact with a sibling on the campus and also the parents who met their daughter at the hospital," Perez said.

He also told us the case is being handled by the San Antonio Police Department. We reached out to police, and they confirmed the accident, as well as the teen being taken to the hospital.