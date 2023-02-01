16-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting on east side, police say

It happened at the Casa Pointe Villas apartments early Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm in what police are saying was a drive-by shooting by a suspect in a dark-colored sedan.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the east-side at the Casa Pointe Villas apartments located on the 4100 block of the I-10frontage road early Monday morning.

When officers arrived at the apartments, they found the young victim with a single gunshot wound to his left arm.

He told police he was watching television on his counch when he was shot. Police are saying the suspect was in a dark-colored sedan and shot towards the house one time, hitting the victim.

Investigators are looking into exactly what happened and who is responsible.

No other injuries were reported.

