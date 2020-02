SAN ANTONIO — A 16-inch water main break is causing quite a river of trouble on the city's southwest side.

The flooding was reported Sunday morning in the 7500 block of Barlite Boulevard in front of South San High School.

San Antonio Water System officials are planning to brief us on the incident.

KENS 5 & Kens5.com A #kens5eyewitness shared these photos of water on the road outside Southwest General Hospital near Southwest Military Drive. We are working to determine what is causing this.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.