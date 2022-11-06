OFFICIALS: 15-year-old girl leads East Texas authorities on multi-county chase in stolen Jeep

PITTSBURG, Texas — A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody after leading officials on a multi-county chase.
According to the Pittsburg Police Dept., around 11:15 a.m., officers assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety on a stolen Jeep out of Harrison County.
"At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks in attempt to disable the stolen vehicle," the PPD said.
The chase eventually ended after the suspect, a 15-year-old girl, struck an unmarked PPD unit in the 600 block of S. Greer Blvd.
The teen was arrested for the following:
- Unauthorized used of a motor vehicle
- Aggravated assault on a public servant
- Evading arrest/detention with vehicle
- Criminal mischief
She was booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.