15-year-old dies with gunshot wound to the chest, SAPD says

Officials say after investigation discovered other juveniles were inside the apartment when a single gun shot was fired.
SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, a 15-year-old dies after involved in a shooting at an apartment complex on the northwest side Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 4000 block of Gardendale at around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived at the location for a reported shooting and found the teen with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to SAPD.

Officials say after investigation discovered other juveniles were inside the apartment when a single gun shot was fired and a gun was located. 

The 15-year-old died shortly after being transported to the hospital, SAPD says.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing. 

