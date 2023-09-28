15 units respond to battle blaze at vacant east-side home

The fire was first reported around 10:45 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — At least 15 units responded to battle a fire at home on the east side of San Antonio Thursday morning.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. on the 300 block of Canton Street near S New Braunfels Avenue.

San Antonio Fire Department officials say the home is vacant.

Firefighters believe the fire may have intentionally been set, but no official word on any suspects or witnesses.

Also no word on the dollar amount of damages caused by the blaze.

This is a developing story.

