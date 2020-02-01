SAN ANTONIO — The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office reports 15 suspected gang members were arrested during a two-day operation in December with several other agencies.

The Sheriff's Office says the sole purpose of the operation was to arrest people who have suspected gang affiliations with either outstanding felony or misdemeanor warrants. The operation started Tuesday, December 17.

During the operation, seven other people were also arrested for various charges including possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

The department urges anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it to authorities as soon as possible. Please contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

