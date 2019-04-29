GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas — KENS 5 stepped in to help when a concerned neighbor found more than a dozen dogs starving and living in horrible conditions on the north side of Guadalupe County.

Now, with the help of authorities, all of those animals will have a better future.

Katie Durham was driving along FM 2623 on Friday when she saw something in the roadway.

“I saw what I thought was a hyena crossing the road. It was completely bald with a hair strip down its back, and it was emaciated," she said. "I got out and saw that it was actually a dog."

Durham said she tried to get the dog into her car, but it wouldn’t come near her.

The thought of the dog in that condition bothered her all through the night, to the point where she returned the next day hoping to help the starving dog.

“It was the worst condition I’ve ever seen,” Durham said.

When she pulled up the driveway, the dog was there, but this time he wasn’t alone.

“The first day he didn't want to get in the car, but he actually sent me to all of his buddies and we were able to identify that there was more than one dog that needed help,” Durham said.

She took a video of the emaciated dogs and posted it on social media, hoping someone would listen.

“It was pretty obvious something had to be done fast,” she said.

KENS 5 saw the post and connected Durham with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, who immediately took action.

Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said no one lives in the house on the property.

“It’s an old farm that had these dogs in various different buildings, including the house,” he said.

With a search warrant in hand, authorities went to the house around 7 a.m. Sunday and, over the course of a few hours, seized 15 dogs.

“Sad. There’s no other word to describe it,” Zwicke added.

He said authorities have dealt with the homeowner before because she has a history of taking animals in.

“I’ve never seen anything in this condition out there before like this,” Zwicke said. “In my opinion, it’s a hoarding situation."

Officials said there are more animals on the property, including 35 horses, mules, donkeys and miniature Shetland horses.

“We’ll be furthering our investigation into those as well. Right now, they’re about borderline, but we have a couple that we want take a closer look at,” Zwicke said.

He said he appreciates citizens like Durham who report animal abuse they may see.

“That’s one good thing about Guadalupe County, we have a community that still cares and works closely with law enforcement," he said. "And we appreciate people calling in and getting involved."

As for Durham, she’s just glad the community worked together to help save these animals.

“Animals give us the most unconditional love and loyalty. We owe it to them to step in because they don’t have a voice to basically rescue themselves,” she said.

Zwicke said authorities are still investigating the homeowner, but animal cruelty charges will soon be filed.

Meanwhile, Durham started a GoFundMe page to help the county with veterinarian costs for the rescued dogs.