14-year-old shot outside apartment complex; witnesses being 'uncooperative', police say

Police said they don't know what led up to the shooting, but detectives are investigating the incident.

SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year-old boy was shot on the city's south side, and both the teen and witnesses are being uncooperative, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 770 block of West Mayfield Boulevard near Somerset Road.

In a news conference, SAPD said when authorities arrived, they found the teenager had been shot in the torso. He was reportedly shot outside the apartment complex.

