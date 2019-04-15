SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year old girl faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter following an accident on the city's south side this past weekend that killed one person.

Police say that the teenager was driving a blue Ford Fusion southbound in the 6500 block of Padre Drive around 10:15 Saturday night. Four passengers were in the vehicle.

The car was traveling “at a high rate of speed,” according to a police report, when the driver lost control. The car drove onto a curb and through a wire fence before colliding with a tree.

The passenger who was riding in the front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. The other passengers were taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

The victim has not been identified, police say.