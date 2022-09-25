x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

14-year-old dies after being found shot near Fair Park, police say

The teen was found in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way, less than a mile southwest of Fair Park in Dallas.

DALLAS — A 14-year-old boy has died after he was found shot near the Fair Park area of Dallas early Sunday, police said.

Police said they responded to a shooting around 1:25 a.m. in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way, less than a mile from Fair Park.

According to police, officers found the teenage victim in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police released surveillance images of people involved in the teen's death.

Credit: Dallas Police Department
Dallas police are asking for help identifying these people in regards to the shooting death of a 14-year-old near Fair Park.

Further details were not released as police continue to investigate the homicide.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214-671-3603. 

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

KENS 5 News Now | Two killed in Uvalde crash involving migrants and an 18-wheeler; Uvalde CISD police to be investigated

Before You Leave, Check This Out