Agents at the Laredo South Border Patrol station arrested 14 undocumented immigrants found in a stash house in Laredo.

Agents received tips that the house was being used to harbor undocumented immigrants. The people there were waiting to be transported further into the interior of the United States.

They were found to be in good health. Some were from Mexico and some were from Guatemala.

To report suspicious activity such as drug and/or human smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.

