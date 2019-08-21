SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a house fire on 300 block of W Hart Avenue and police blocked off the area between Pleasanton and S. Flores Street as firefighters worked to put out the fire Tuesday night.

When firefighters arrived to the home around 9 p.m., 14 people who were in the house had made it out safely.

The SAFD Battalion Chief on scene told KENS 5 the Red Cross was assisting the family to find them a place to stay overnight and believes the fire caused about $20,000 in damages.

Firefighters believe the fire started toward the back of the home. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

