14 people displaced after fire rips through apartments

One elderly resident who is considered "bedridden" was rescued by firefghters.

SAN ANTONIO — 14 people have been displaced from their homes as fire rips through a northeast-side apartment complex on Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the 2400 block of NE Loop 410 around 10:35 p.m. for reports of a fire.

A second alarm was called after crews arrived and saw the fire on the second floor of the Iron Horse Valley Apartments.

Official say the building had a total of eight units, all of which suffered heavy damage.

14 people have been displaced as all eight units were considered uninhabitable. SAFD is working with the apartment management to get the displaced residents into some temporary housing.

One elderly resident, who was considered “bedridden” had to be rescued from her apartment by first responders. She was not injured. No injuries to other residents or firefighters were reported.

SAFD Fire Chief Hood says the second alarm was called because of the daily high temps and the potential for heat related illnesses. That additional alarm brings more manpower and increases the personnel rotation, to prevent long heat exposure, according to Chief Hood.

Investigators are on scene looking into what caused the fire.

