SAN ANTONIO — The Cake Boss has hit a bump in the road.

Barely a year after opening its doors at La Cantera, Buddy V’s Ristorante has suddenly shuttered them for good. Signage posted on the location’s doors Tuesday confirmed the closure.

“Thank you for letting us become part of your famiglia. We hope you will continue to visit us at our other locations!” the sign stated.

No further details on the closure were provided, but the San Antonio location has been removed from the restaurant chain's website.

Buddy Valastro’s eatery featured new twists on Italian-American classics along with his famous baked treats. This location on the northwest side, which opened at the tail-end of January last year, was the only one in the Alamo City.