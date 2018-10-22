SAN ANTONIO — The 13th Floor is one of the world’s most famous haunted houses.

They know a thing or two about big scares and they know a thing or two about helping kids do something about bullying. The company has a program that helps kids by taking the fright out of speaking up.

On Gladiator Day at Hector Garcia Middle School, students gathered together to spread school spirit. A special guest reminded students that the biggest thing that could tear them apart is bullying. Hundreds of students convened in the cafeteria to hear from Frank the Monster and Miranda Gonzalez with 13th Floor.

A presentation on how to prevent, identify and stop bullying was an interactive experience for the students. At the end, they all stood, raised a hand and took a pledge.

“I will not be a monster,” echoed through the room.

The program has reached thousands of students in hundreds of schools across the country.

"We want kids to stay safe in school and make them feel safe in the school," said Garcia 6th grader Mia Colunga.

The kids also learned steps to take when bullying happens in school or online.

"We should all have a great middle school experience, we shouldn't have to worry about bullies and someone picking on you for being you," said Trinity Erwin, a 6th grader at Garcia Middle School.

One of the statistics that stuck out to several students was that for every ten children who experience bullying, only two will tell a trusted adult.

"A big part of our message … is feeling comfortable speaking out to your friends, your parents, your guardians, your school faculty and staff,” said Miranda Gonzalez who led the program. “Making sure that we want to support each other in everything that is going on inside the halls and even online as well."

Gonzalez and Frank the monster hope their work will empower students to change the statistics.

"If that were to happen to a kid, I think they need to speak out and explain everything that's happened to them and the person who did do that to them when they were caught, they would be in a lot of trouble," said 6th grader Tristan Kerklin.

The students say Frank helps them remember to spread kindness.

"I actually like baking stuff and like making it for others,” said Annalise Parker who is also in 6th grade. “Even just telling them like, hey, you're super cool like we should hang out sometime."

The Middle School has a Kindness Club that promotes positivity in the hallways. Students say they will continue the mission of the club with even more passion following the 13th Floor’s visit.

