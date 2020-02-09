SAPD: 13-year-old dies after playing with gun that accidentally discharged

The accidental shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old boy is dead after the gun he was playing with went off, accidentally discharging into his chest, San Antonio Police said.

According to preliminary information from SAPD, officers were called out to the 4900 block of Pecan Grove Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, they found 13-year-old Deadrian Walker with a gunshot wound.

Per SAPD, the 13-year-old was playing with a handgun when the gun accidentally discharged into his chest.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.