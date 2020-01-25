SAN ANTONIO — Thirteen students were arrested at an east-side middle school Thursday, a San Antonio Independent School District spokesperson told KENS 5.

The incident took place at Davis Middle School on East Houston Street. Authorities said a "disturbance" took place, resulting in the arrests.

SAISD's statement reads:

There have been some recent incidents of fighting at the campus, fueled by social media postings that began over winter break.

School administration has met individually with parents of each of the students who were involved in a fight, and a student success plan was discussed with each parent and student.

Additionally, the school has asked for parents’ assistance in helping to halt the social media activity that has helped to fuel this behavior. Police presence has been increased at the campus.